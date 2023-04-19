International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $126.30. 1,870,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,060. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

