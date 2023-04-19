International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,182,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.