International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Trading Down 0.4%

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 12,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 49,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $407.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.17.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,660,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 209,744 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 207,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

