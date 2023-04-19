InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 593,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,422.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIPZF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

IIPZF stock remained flat at $9.73 on Wednesday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.63.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Further Reading

