InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.
About InterRent REIT
