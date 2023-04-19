Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $485.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $475.00 to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.94.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $442.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $492.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.39.

Insider Activity

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

