Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $485.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $475.00 to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.
INTU has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.94.
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of INTU opened at $442.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $492.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.39.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
