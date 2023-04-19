Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. 17,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,948. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.