Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. 17,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,948. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
