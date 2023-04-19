Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.21

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and traded as high as $101.11. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $100.92, with a volume of 73,368 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,486,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 269.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,255,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,544,000 after acquiring an additional 915,753 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 97.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

