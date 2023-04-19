Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 127,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,404 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PXI opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

