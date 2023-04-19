Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 68,746 shares.The stock last traded at $158.35 and had previously closed at $159.25.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.18 and its 200-day moving average is $156.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

