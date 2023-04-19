Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,774,000. QVR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 751,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after buying an additional 409,473 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,123,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,330,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.