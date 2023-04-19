Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) recently:

4/17/2023 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/17/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $592.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $610.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $596.00 to $562.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $590.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $617.00 to $627.00.

4/14/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – UnitedHealth Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2023 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $615.00.

3/29/2023 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/21/2023 – UnitedHealth Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2023 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2023 – UnitedHealth Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $605.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $18.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $486.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

