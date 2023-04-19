Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $379.10. The company had a trading volume of 451,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,140. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $413.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.76 and a 200 day moving average of $361.14. The company has a market cap of $282.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

