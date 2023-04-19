Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after buying an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,626,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,390,000 after buying an additional 588,246 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.55. 8,830,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,653,293. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

