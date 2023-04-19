Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 312 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 39.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 132,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

