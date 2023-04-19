Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 190,994 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 124,165 put options.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,085. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Block by 10.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 8.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.87. 13,714,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,492,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $125.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.58.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

