Investors Buy High Volume of Shift4 Payments Put Options (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,460 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average volume of 3,228 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825 in the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,925 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,078.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 374,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 338,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 20.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331,352 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $5.68 on Wednesday, reaching $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,347. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

