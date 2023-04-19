Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Investors Title Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of ITIC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $322.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.76. Investors Title has a one year low of $125.80 and a one year high of $194.04.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Investors Title
About Investors Title
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
