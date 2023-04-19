Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of ITIC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $322.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.76. Investors Title has a one year low of $125.80 and a one year high of $194.04.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Investors Title by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

