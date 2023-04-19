iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.66. Approximately 263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.19.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 13.83% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

