Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $446.79

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 446.79 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 390 ($4.83), with a volume of 5481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($4.83).

The company has a market cap of £666.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,344.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 392.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 377.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.

Irish Continental Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a €0.09 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Irish Continental Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,137.93%.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

