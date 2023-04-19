iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,970,000.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ISHG traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

