iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.79. 1,165,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,241. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.