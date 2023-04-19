iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $103.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,520,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,128,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $123.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

