iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,962 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 1.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $139,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.88. 204,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,700. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

