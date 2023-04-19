iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Lowered by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,818 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $76,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,899,000 after buying an additional 486,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after buying an additional 1,378,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after buying an additional 2,382,202 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,330,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,700,000 after buying an additional 1,218,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $98.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.