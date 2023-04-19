iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.68

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.68 and last traded at $55.30, with a volume of 378843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICF. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after buying an additional 29,189 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

