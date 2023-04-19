iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Decreased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

