iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 11.1% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 653,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

