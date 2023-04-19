iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Raised by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 16.0% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,400. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $102.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

