iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of GNMA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,001. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
