iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNMA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,001. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.