iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMAGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNMA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,001. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.