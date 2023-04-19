iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,102,000 after buying an additional 135,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 498,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.73. The stock had a trading volume of 333,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

