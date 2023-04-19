iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,835 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,813.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,083,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,118,000 after buying an additional 1,026,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.24. 1,506,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,985,051. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

