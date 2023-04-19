iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Cut by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.25. 4,638,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,027,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.