iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Palladiem LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Palladiem LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.4% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,831. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $65.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.