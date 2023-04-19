iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,580 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,575,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,629 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EEM stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

