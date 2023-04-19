iShares MSCI Germany ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 16,795 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,324 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 59,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. 645,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,817. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

