iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 36,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 5,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,164,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 52,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,245,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.69. 539,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,999. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.76.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

