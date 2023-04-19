iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Boosted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,668 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $58,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,717 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,022,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.36. The stock had a trading volume of 162,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,532. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $248.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.