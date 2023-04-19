iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,908. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $248.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

