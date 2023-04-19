iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWB opened at $227.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $248.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

