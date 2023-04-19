iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Trimmed by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 11.1% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.56. 55,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.74 and its 200-day moving average is $223.99. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $251.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

