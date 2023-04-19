iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

