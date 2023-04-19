iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of LRGF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. 16,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $45.26.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

