ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.24

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.24 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 82.02 ($1.01). ITV shares last traded at GBX 81.40 ($1.01), with a volume of 3,586,178 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 80 ($0.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ITV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 98.67 ($1.22).

ITV Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.41. The company has a market cap of £3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

ITV Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ITV

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,545.45%.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,238 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,719.92 ($3,365.82). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.00), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($68,305.22). 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

