James J. Burns & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after buying an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,092 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 507,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 406,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $55.25. 122,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

