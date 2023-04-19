James J. Burns & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.3% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

MOAT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $73.82. 562,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

