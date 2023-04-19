James J. Burns & Company LLC Buys 12,174 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 21.8% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $53,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $188.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,990. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

