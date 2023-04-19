James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

James J. Burns & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.44. 235,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day moving average is $230.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.83.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

