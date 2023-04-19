James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

James J. Burns & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,803.9% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 81,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 79,045 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. 47,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,115. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

