James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 2,586 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $3,942,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $157.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

